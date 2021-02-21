🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one more death. The death count is now at 714.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,505 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,595 cases and 410 deaths; Monroe County has 9,417 cases and 261 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 2,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 911,591.

The state does not issue a daily update on Sunday — a two-day report will be released Monday.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 20:

— 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.

— 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,931,557 doses total through February 19:

— First doses, 88 percent (1,421,115 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

— Second doses, 44 percent (510,442 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.