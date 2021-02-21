🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — A firefighter was transported to a local hospital after a house fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Hughestown, Duryea, Pittston, Pittston Township and Laflin responded to 32 Reynolds St. in Hughestown around 2 p.m. for a reported structure fire, according to Hughestown fire chief Jamie Merlino. Ambulances from Hughestown and Avoca responded to the scene, as well.

“I’ve ruled it an accidental electrical fire,” Merlino said after the fire was extinguished. “It wasn’t a particularly big fire, but it was tricky to navigate inside.”

The occupants of the home, a father and son, were inside the residence when the blaze broke out but were able to evacuate safely. The only injury reported was to a firefighter, who was transported from the scene to a local hospital. No pets were in the residence at the time of the fire.

According to Merlino, the fire appears to have originated on the second floor of the structure and quickly burned a hole in the floor.

“Not only did we have to fight to keep it contained to the second floor, we also had difficulty getting around the hole to work on the rear of the home,” Merlino said.

Even with the added obstacles, firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in short order, preventing it from spreading to neighboring structures.

Merlino said that he released the residence back to the homeowners, who would now be tasked with going in and seeing what could be salvaged.