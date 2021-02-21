🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council will hold five public hearings before Tuesday’s already packed voting and work session agenda.

Starting at 5:10 p.m. and running 10 minutes apart, these hearings are required to seek citizen input on five proposed ordinances scheduled for possible adoption in the 6 p.m. voting meeting.

A synopsis of the five ordinances:

• Two would move $464,739 in insurance reimbursement for 2019 cyber attack expenses into the county capital projects fund and deposit $2.048 million in federal reimbursement for some county coronavirus expenses into the reserve fund.

• A third would reprogram $2.03 million in federal/state funding the county had received for its new paper-trail voting system to repay some of the debt the county incurred to purchase the $2.8 million system. However, the administration’s agenda submittal urges council to reconsider, saying the reclassifying the revenue will “leave the county short” in the 2020 audit and not provide the majority of pay-off benefits until 2030 based on the outstanding debt schedule.

• The fourth accepts the county community development office’s receipt of $9.4 million in federal funding to provide emergency rental assistance for local landlords and income-eligible tenants. The county is developing a federally-acceptable plan to distribute the funds through the Commission on Economic Opportunity.

• Proposed by county Councilman Walter Griffith, the fifth ordinance would add language in council’s administrative code prohibiting any council appointees to boards/authorities/commissions from receiving any type of compensation, pension or other benefit from their service.

The county solicitor’s office said this wording conflicts with the county’s home rule charter, which bans such perks unless they are authorized by state law.

Other decisions

An ordinance adopting a revised county zoning ordinance is up for introduction Tuesday, with a future public hearing and majority council vote required for it to take effect.

Years in the making, the new version deletes outdated provisions, clarifies definitions and establishes a more flexible mixed use residential/business zone option along some roadways.

Also on the voting agenda: a new four-year contract with unionized county detectives and the declaration of two vacancies on the five-member county election board due to the recent resignations of Jeanette Tait and Peter Ouellette.

Work session

County Manager C. David Pedri will present an annual “state of the county” report required by the county’s home rule charter.

Griffith also requested an update on the county’s plans to reimburse residents who paid the $5 vehicle registration fee for 2022 through the state’s two-year registration renewal option. The county is halting the fee the end of this year, but the state system can’t be customized to stop offering the two-year choice for vehicle registrations that expire before Dec. 31, officials have said.

Instructions on attending Tuesday’s virtual sessions are posted under council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.

More meetings

The County Cares Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, with plans to discuss its volunteer program to drive senior citizens to coronavirus vaccination appointments and to hold a food and clothing drive later this year.

Minus Tait and Ouellette, the county Election Board is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the remaining three members counted as a quorum.