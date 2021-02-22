Chain participating in Supermarket Employee Day today to celebrate efforts by its 1,100-plus workers

Gerrity’s Supermarket co-owner Joe Fasula is seen inside Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne in this file photo. He co-owns the chain with his mother, Gerrity’s President Joyce ‘Mom’ Fasula. They operate nine grocery stores in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

A group of workers who have been essential heroes ensuring the country’s wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic will be getting some well-deserved recognition today.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets will be participating in Supermarket Employee Day, a program created by the Food Marketing Institute, to thank employees in the industry for their efforts “feeding families and enriching lives,” according to a statement released by the Scranton-based chain that operates nine stores in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

“Across the country, millions of supermarket employees come to work every day, keeping shelves stocked and providing essential services that help communities survive and thrive,” the statement added. “When COVID-19 shut the rest of the world down, supermarkets stayed open.”

All of Gerrity’s 1,100-plus team members will receive a free lunch certificate, as well as being entered into hourly drawings for hundreds of prizes.

The most important component of the event, however, is to spread public awareness, officials said.

“We try to show our appreciation to our team every day, but our main goal for this event is to make sure that everyone knows the critical role these everyday heroes play in our community,” said Gerrity’s President Joyce “Mom” Fasula.

“It has been an extraordinarily challenging year. Our team, and all grocery workers, have worked extremely hard,” she added. “They have earned an extra pat on the back.”

All nine Gerrity’s locations will spread that message through in-store announcements and social media posts throughout the day.