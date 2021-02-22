🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police charged a man with setting a fire in the basement of his son’s tavern on Sans Souci Parkway forcing an evacuation of nearly a dozen patrons.

Albert Shemanski, 68, allegedly admitted he used Tiki torch fuel to ignite a fire in the basement of Six Strings Saloon because he was upset after a woman complained he made her feel uncomfortable on Feb. 9.

Shemanski was arraigned Friday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on 12 counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of arson and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Township firefighters responded to Six Strings Saloon just after 11 p.m. Feb. 9 when the building filled up with smoke. Shemanski was encountered in the rear of the building where he told an officer the fire was in the basement.

His son, Brent Shemanski, who owns the saloon, told police his father lives in the basement.

After the fire was extinguished, Fire Chief Joseph Temarantz directed police to an area of the basement where it was believed the fire was set. Numerous broken items and open bottles of Tiki torch fuel were on the floor along with food and salad dressing thrown on walls.

Police in the complaint said surveillance footage shows Shemanski throwing items from his bedroom and ripping paper from a book. He allegedly opened bottles of torch fuel he poured on the walls and floor before attempting to ignite an item in his hand.

The camera recorded the light emitting from flames as Shemanski added clothing, bedding, cardboard and other debris to the fire, the complaint says.

Before the building filled with smoke, police alleged Brent Shemanski asked his father to go to his bedroom after a woman in the saloon complained the elder Shemanski made her feel uncomfortable.

A bartender told police Shemanski was consuming alcohol for several hours before he went to his basement bedroom. When she retrieved a case of beer in the basement, she claimed Shemanski was crying and upset because he was accused of harassing a woman. Before the bartender left the basement, Shemanski hugged the bartender saying, “Goodbye kid, I love ya,” the complaint says.

During an interview with police, Shemanski allegedly admitted he “lost it,” when a woman complained about making her feel uncomfortable and apologized saying he would never want to hurt anyone.