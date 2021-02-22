🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is now at 714.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,543 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,629 cases and 410 deaths; Monroe County has 9,435 cases and 261 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 1,521 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, in addition to 1,906 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 3,427 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 915,018.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The CDC ranks Pennsylvania sixth in the nation for number of vaccine doses administered.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27:

— 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.

— 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through Feb. 27, we have administered 1,999,332 doses total through Feb. 21:

— First doses, 79 percent (1,458,241 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

— Second doses, 41 percent (541,091 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,959 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12–Feb. 18, stood at 6.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, there were 27 new deaths and Sunday, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,614 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 107,980 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,827,159 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,067 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,822 cases among employees, for a total of 78,889 at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,228 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 24,433 of our total cases are among health care workers.