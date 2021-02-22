🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Monday placed winter-weather-related travel restrictions for trucks and other vehicles on Interstates 80, 81, 84 and 380.

Tier 1 restrictions went into effect at noon and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal for:

• Interstate 80 east of I-81 junction in Luzerne County to the New Jersey line.

• Entire length of 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties.

• Entire length of 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties.

• Entire length of 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Under the Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers.

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle.

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

• Recreational vehicles/motor homes.

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or alternate traction devices.

• Motorcycles.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. Roads that only look wet may actually be icy and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast.