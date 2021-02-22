🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — For the second time in less than a month, a man from Edwardsville – a former youth sports coach – was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl for nearly three years.

Joseph William Ratowski, 47, of Tobin Lane, was arrested Monday by Luzerne County detectives after a woman claimed he assaulted her sexually beginning in 1999 until 2001, according to court records.

She claimed the alleged assaults occurred inside her Hanover Township residence and while her family went camping in Wapwallopen. During one assault inside a tent, Ratowski abruptly stopped when the girl’s father unzipped the tent flap, court records say.

She recently came forward after published stories of Ratowski’s arrest by county detectives Jan. 25 alleging he sexually assaulted two girls at locations in Edwardsville and Ashley from January 1995 to January 2005.

Ratowski was familiar with the girls through their younger brother he coached in youth football and baseball in Edwardsville, court records say.

Ratowski was charged with seven child sex offenses and was released by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell on $75,000 unsecured bail following his Jan. 25 arrest.

Following his arrest Monday on two counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors, District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township jailed him at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Court records say Ratowski worked with the woman’s parents at an area restaurant and would be invited to her house for cookouts and go on camping trips with her family. She alleged Ratowski sexually assaulted her during the family get-togethers.