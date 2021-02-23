🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — With the mayor’s chair slated to be open at the end of the year following Mayor Christopher Concert’s decision not to seek reelection, two local women have announced their candidacy to fill the seat.

Kelley Conner, a Swoyersville resident of 24 years and a current member of the Swoyersville Zoning Hearing Board, announced her intention run for mayor on Monday evening with a statement issued on her campaign Facebook page.

“My husband Tom and I have had the privilege of calling Swoyersville home for the past 24 years,” Conner’s statement reads. “Our daughters, Alyssa and Grace, grew up at the softball fields, riding their bicycles and playing in the parks of Swoyersville.

“It is often said that it takes a village to raise a family, and it is very clear that Swoyersville is a wonderful village!”

Conner’s announcement comes four days after another Swoyersville resident, Espy Williams, declared her own intention to run for the mayor’s seat.

“Swoyersville called to me and it is where we have chosen to raise our family. This is a special place — I am grateful to live here,” Williams said in her announcement, also issued via Facebook. “It is with great pleasure that I announce my candidacy for Mayor of Swoyersville Borough.”

Both candidates expressed their appreciation for the outgoing mayor Concert, who was appointed to the position by borough council in 2015 after the death of longtime mayor Vincent Dennis. Concert was then reelected in 2017 to a full four-year term.

Williams, running as a Democrat, expressed her desire to continue building on community outreach and to “ensure transparency” for borough residents.

“We will demonstrate communicable leadership and accessibility to our leaders,” Williams said. “I believe that together, we can meet any challenges and continue to maintain a safe, inclusive, and innovative place for us all.”

Conner’s statement didn’t specify which political affiliation she would be running under, but highlighted her years of experience working with other municipalities and their solicitors, something she’s done often in 25 years working as a paralegal.

“I am familiar with the inner workings of local government and feel as though this experience will be a valuable asset to me and help me be a better community leader,” Conner said.

Efforts to reach the two candidates for further comment were not immediately successful on Monday.