Duryea resident Maryann Velez announced she will be running for Luzerne County Council

The 47-year-old Democrat said she is a lifelong human rights advocate, consistently fighting for equal rights for all.

She is the co-founder, president and CEO of United NEPA Alliance, a volunteer-based organization that works tirelessly for the citizens of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Ms. Velez dedicates her life towards eradication of oppression for all citizens by advocating for fair and equitable funding that would provide communities with the resources they desperately need, but more importantly, the resources and funding they rightfully deserve,” her release said.

She has worked professionally in the healthcare and behavioral therapy fields.

Velez said she has a bachelor’s degree in health science from Ocean County College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Walden University.

She also is a two-time cancer survivor, the release said.

“Her relentless determination, strength, and perseverance demonstrates her ability to conquer any obstacle with great fortitude. Maryann utilizes these strengths in every facet of her life,” the release said.

Velez promised to be a “voice for the people” and serve residents with “bold leadership and determination to ensure a fair and just government.”

Five county council seats are up for grabs this year. County Republicans and Democrats will each select five nominees in the May 18 primary election. All nominees will advance to the November general election, when voters will be free to choose any five.