SCRANTON — The University of Scranton got a big boost — $1.5 million — through a state grant program for the new mechanical engineering program. The money from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will help pay for renovations to Hyland Hall, creating new laboratory and classroom space.

“The facility renovations are necessary to support the multidisciplinary, high-impact learning design of the undergraduate engineering program that will prepare students to meet the modern-day workforce needs of the field,” a media release noted. “The renovated space in Hyland Hall will include four engineering laboratories; a student classroom; a garage; staff offices and equipment to allow students to learn using the latest simulation and modeling techniques.

“Students graduating in mechanical engineering will have the ability to use the techniques and modern engineering tools necessary for engineering practice; design a system or process within budgetary, environmental, safety and other constraints; and understand the impact of engineering solutions in a global, economic, environmental and societal context”

The renovations are to be done in two phases,with phase one completed by the start of the upcoming 2021-22 school year so students can begin using the space this fall. The remainder of the work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

“Our mechanical engineering program was conceived and became a reality due to advice and help of our Industrial Advisory Board,” W. Andrew Berger said in a release. Berger is professor and chair of the University’s Physics and Engineering Department. “The University of Scranton, and the physics and electrical engineering programs in particular, have a long and successful record of placing its students in many science and engineering related careers.”