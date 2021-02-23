🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and six new deaths. The death count is now at 720.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,593 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,670 cases and 413 deaths; Monroe County has 9,488 cases and 263 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 2,830 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 917,848.

Vaccine distribution

Today, the CDC ranks Pennsylvania fifth in the nation for number of vaccine doses administered.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27:

— 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.

— 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through Feb. 27, we have administered 2,034,123 doses total through Feb. 22:

— First doses, 80 percent (1,474,479 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

— Second doses, 42 percent (559,644 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12–Feb. 18, stood at 6.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 108,561 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,834,470 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,173 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,838 cases among employees, for a total of 79,011 at 1,568 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,256 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 24,462 of our total cases are among health care workers.

