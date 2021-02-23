🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is continuing to investigate possible additional incidents involving a former youth sports coach facing sex assault charges, and are asking anyone with information to contact their office.

Joseph Ratowski, 47, of Edwardsville was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with seven child sex offenses after he allegedly sexually assaulted two girls at locations in Edwardsville and Ashley from January 1995 to January 2005.

On Monday, while out on $75,000 in unsecured bail, Ratowski was arrested again after a third victim came forward and accused Ratowski of sexually assaulting her from 1999 to 2001.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s office, the third victim decided to come forward after media reports came about regarding Ratowski’s prior arrest.

Anyone who has information about other potential incidents is asked to contact Detective Charles Balogh at 570-825-1674 or 570-706-8431.