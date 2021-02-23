🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Municipal officers working along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force made two arrests while serving a search warrant at a Pierce Street apartment.

Jelena Woodham, 35 and Cody Dodge, 27, both of Kingston, were arrested on Tuesday after an investigation dating back to October of 2020 by the Luzerne Drug Task Force into the suspected trafficking of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine by Woodham out of an apartment on Pierce Street.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday and took Woodham and Dodge into custody. Inside the apartment, officers recovered distribution amounts of both fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, as well as various drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Woodham and Dodge were each charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two felony counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

The two suspects were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, and both were transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for March 3.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department Anti-Crime Unit assisted Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in making the arrests.