NANTICOKE — During Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, the finance report offered mixed news for Luzerne County Community College, much of it driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salaries are projected to run under budget, costing $6.8 million instead of the $8.5 million planned, thanks to a large number of retirements at the start of the fiscal year. But spring enrollment is bringing in about $1 million less than expected. All told, expenses are expected to run over revenues by about $1.3 million, but federal COVID-19 relief money, coupled with what is usually a surge in asset sales near the end of the year, should help offset that.

During the meeting, the board approved two contracts: Building 5 switchgear replacement will be done by Brennan Electric at a total cost of $200,018, and operable partitions installation at Buildings 3 and 4 will be done by A. Pickett Construction, Inc. at a total cost of $182,454.

The board also approved two capital projects to be submitted in March for state Department of Education approval: A $92,198 increase to the Hazleton Center lease, and switchgear replacement in Building 1 at an estimated cost of $200,017.