PRINGLE — West Side Career and Technical Center Solicitor Charles Coslett confirmed Tuesday that a settlement approved by the Joint Operating Committee Monday was related to a dispute about Assistant Director/Principal Richard Rava’s contract length, but said he doesn’t have the details.

With 10 members participating at Monday’s brief virtual meeting, the JOC — comprised of representatives of school boards from five member districts — approved the settlement with Rava with an 8-2 vote. JOC Chairman Drew Salko said the settlement was contingent on Rava agreeing to the deal, but offered no details.

An email request to the JOC secretary for a copy of the settlement did not receive a response as of Tuesday afternoon. Contacted by phone, Coslett said he was in Florida and did not know the details of the settlement.

The item was not on the printed agenda posted on the CTC website prior to the meeting. Salko announced the addition before the vote, and read the motion.

Rava got a one-year contract extension last summer, but his attorney argued he was entitled to a five-year extension and promised to appeal the vote.

As an administrator, Rava does not fall under any union collective bargaining agreement, but instead falls under the state law known as Act 93,which sets terms on how compensation is set for school administrators and other staff below the level of School District Superintendent. Because the CTC serves five districts, it does not have its own superintendent, instead operating with a “superintendent of record,” currently Janet Serino of Wyoming Area School District.

The Act 93 system is often described as “meet and discuss,” as formal negotiations and other rules required in collective bargaining with unions are not required.

