🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton arrested a man they allege threatened another man with a firearm for smoking a cigarette near oxygen tanks Monday night.

Jared Jonathan Baucum, 27, of Harwood Road, Hazle Township, aimed a firearm at the head of Miguel Angel Vargas inside a residence on Cross Street just before 11 p.m., according to court records.

Vargas was sitting on a couch and lit up a cigarette when he claimed Baucum began yelling at him for smoking in the residence with oxygen tanks, court records say.

Vargas alleged Baucum slapped the cigarette from his hand and pulled out a firearm from a holster, aiming the firearm directly at his head.

Baucum told Vargas, “Get up and see how far you can run,” court records say.

Baucum placed the firearm back into its holster when another person inside the residence told him he was calling police.

Troopers encountered Baucum standing inside the door of the residence. An unloaded Taurus G3 was recovered from Baucum’s vehicle, court records say.

Baucum was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge David Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.