A colonial-style home served as state police headquarters in Wyoming from 1910 to 1964, when it was razed.

The new Hanover Township facility seen here is Troop P’s third barracks in its 111-year history.

The American flag is raised outside the new state police barracks in Hanover Township on Tuesday. After 111 years of calling Wyoming Borough home, state police Troop P began moving into their new Northeast Regional Headquarters.

WYOMING — After 111 years of calling Wyoming Borough home, state police Troop P began moving into its new Northeast Regional Headquarters in Hanover Township on Tuesday.

Under cloudy skies with light snow falling, the American flag, along with the Pennsylvania and POW flags, were lowered outside the Wyoming barracks at 12 p.m.

Exactly one hour later, the flags were raised outside the new 55,000-square-foot facility on South Valley Parkway, adjacent to Route 29.

While the new barracks is in Hanover Township, the formal title will be state police at Wilkes-Barre.

Several moving trucks were parked at a loading dock at the Wilkes-Barre barracks, with supplies being wheeled inside. It will likely take several weeks before the new barracks becomes fully operational.

“After 100 years approximately, Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming is going back to its original roots in Wilkes-Barre. There are a lot of memories, a lot of friendships forged here and there is a lot of history,” Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski said of the Wyoming barracks. “Mixed emotions, it’s bittersweet.”

Several active and retired troopers were on hand when the flags were lowered, including state police (Ret.) Major Michael C. Jordan.

“To me, Wyoming and the Pennsylvania State Police are symbolic,” Jordan said. “It’s a sad day but I understand we need to have progress.”

Jordan was stationed with the criminal investigations unit at Wyoming from 1973 to 1977, and returned as a major in 1986 until his retirement in 1997 after 29 years of service.

“One of my greatest memories here at Wyoming was serving with the finest men within the Pennsylvania State Police. Being here today, it brought back their names and faces,” Jordan said.

With the move to the larger facility, Piekanski said the location will “better enable us to keep up with the times and better serve our communities.”

Construction of the Hanover Township barracks on 20 acres of former mine-scarred land began in late 2019. The area where the new building was built formerly was used for the dumping of debris from the 1972 Agnes flood.

Piekanski said a formal ribbing cutting will be held at a later date.

The Hanover Township facility is the troop’s third barracks in its 111-year history.

The new building replaces Wyoming’s two-story barracks, built in 1964 and 1965 at a cost of $270,000. When the Wyoming barracks officially opened in May 1965, many residents in Wyoming voiced criticism of the design as it did not fit in with the historic landscape of the borough. The Wyoming barracks replaced a colonial-style building that became the troop’s headquarters in 1910.

Jordan recalled the top floor at the Wyoming barracks was built as sleeping quarters that could hold up to 30 men and four officers.

State police at Wyoming was formerly Troop B before being renamed Troop P in 1964.

Once the barracks is running at full-speed, Hanover Township Administrator Sam Guesto believes it will help businesses, such as pizza and deli shops in the area.

“We’re hopeful the small, family owned businesses experience a boost with more people in the area,” Guesto said.