🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and six new deaths. The death count is now at 722.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,666 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,725 cases and 414 deaths; Monroe County has 9,520 cases and 264 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 2,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 920,634.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27:

— 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.

— 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through Feb. 27, we have administered 2,083,277 doses total through Feb. 23:

— First doses, 82 percent (1,498,265 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

— Second doses, 44 percent (585,012 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. There was no change in the data since yesterday. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12–Feb. 18, stood at 6.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, there were 76 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,787 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 109,198 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,843,793 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,237 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,879 cases among employees, for a total of 79,116 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,338 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 24,531 of our total cases are among health care workers.