🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say Michael Venesky is facing charges related to a stolen car he crashed on Old River Road Tuesday night.

Police responded to a vehicle crash in the area of 161 Old River Rd. at about 6:20 p.m.

Venesky was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle and bleeding from his head, police said.

While officers were at the crash, they learned the vehicle Venesky wrecked was stolen from a residence on Horton Street, police said.

City firefighters removed Venesky from the wrecked vehicle. He faces several charges, police said.