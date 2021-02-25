🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — In a new effort to prepare students to pursue graduate degrees in speech language pathology, audiology and related disciplines, The University of Scranton is launching a new undergraduate major in communication sciences and disorders.

The major will be part of the Panuska College of Professional Studies. Enrollments for this fall are being accepted.

“According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for speech-language pathologists and audiologists is stronger than average for growth and has high earnings potential,” a media release issued Wednesday said.

“For speech-language pathologists, which requires a master’s degree, the job growth projected for 2019-2029 is 25 percent. The median pay for 2019 was $79,120. For audiologists, which requires a doctoral degree, the job growth projected for 2019-2029 is 13 percent. The median pay for 2019 was $77,600.

Focus will be on the science of human communication, “including biological, physical, social, and linguistic aspects,” the release said, helping students understand “what happens when communication is impaired, and how to treat those impairments.”

The program will include coursework usually required as a prerequisite to apply for graduate studies in the speech language pathology and/or audiology. But it is also designed to help student who opt for other fields.

“Students pursing a major in communication sciences and disorders will complete coursework in statistics, social/behavioral science, biological science, and chemistry or physics. They will develop enhanced critical thinking skills, professional and technical oral and writing skills, and problem-solving skills as they engage in projects that examine and analyze current research, participate in clinical case study reviews, and develop empirical studies that focus on communication disorders,” the release said.

Ethics in clinical research and evidence-based practice will be stressed.

For additional information, contact the University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 888-727-2686 or email [email protected], or Hope E. Baylow, D.A., assistant professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance, at [email protected]