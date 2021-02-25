🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, announced Wednesday that legislation to rename the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming after a former PennDOT employee passed unanimously in the state Senate.

The bill, sponsored by 15 members of the state House of Representatives — including Kaufer and Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Twp. — calls for the Eighth Street Bridge (listed in the bill as Bridge Key 46475) to be renamed the “George J. Dennis Jr. Memorial Bridge” in honor of the late George J. Dennis, Jr.

Dennis, a lifelong West Wyoming resident and PennDOT employee, was killed on the job on Feb. 11, 1972.

“Our community was blessed in having such a dedicated and hard-working man like George Dennis Jr.,” Kaufer said in a release issued Wednesday. “To pay homage to the legacy of Mr. Dennis and his family, I am pleased to share that we are one step closer to having a portion of State Route 1021 dedicated in his honor thanks to the support of my House and Senate colleagues.”

The bill, named PA HB12, notes that Dennis was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, and served as borough councilman in addition to his 11 years working with PennDOT.

“George Dennis Jr. was a leader in the community of West Wyoming and he was a dedicated PennDOT employee who died in the line of duty,” said Yudichak. “I am pleased to join with Rep. Kaufer in calling on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to honor the life of George Dennis Jr. with this fitting and lasting memorial.”

The bill will now head to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf to be signed.