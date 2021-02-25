🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths. The death count is now at 724.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,737 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,772 cases and 414 deaths; Monroe County has 9,543 cases and 266 deaths.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.