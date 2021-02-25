🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold Wednesday in Hazle Township.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn — 1-6-8-23-28 — to win $100,000, less withholding.

Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 PA-940, Hazle Township, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 18,400 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.