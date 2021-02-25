🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A karate instructor was arrested Thursday by Pittston police and Luzerne County detectives on multiple sexual assault offenses against children and possessing images or videos of children engaged in sex acts.

David John Williams, 57, of Pittston, was charged with eight counts of child pornography, six counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault and three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Williams was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz who jailed him at the county correctional facility without bail deeming him a danger to society.

Check back for details as they become available.