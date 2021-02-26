🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Thursday approved Mayor George Brown’s plan to lease the public, nine-hole Hollenback Golf Course as a cost-cutting measure.

The General Municipal Authority that operates the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf in Bear Creek Township will take over what has been a perennial financial drain on the city.

“It’s a three-year lease we’re looking at,” Brown told council during its online meeting. In return the city will receive 5% of the net profit.

Hollenback, located on North Washington Street, lost approximately $100,000 last year. The draft financial report for the month ending Dec. 31, listed revenues of $161,868 compared to $259,270 in expenses.

Whether the Authority raises fees to turn a profit, Brown said it’s out of the city’s hands.

“We don’t have control over the rates,” Brown responded to a question from Councilman Mike Belusko. “That’s not something that’s stipulated in the agreement.”

Brown added the Authority will be in charge of staffing. The city won’t be hiring part-time help at Hollenback during the summer. The full-time employees assigned to the course will be reassigned.

“They’re (Department of Public Works) employees. They’ll be transferred over to doing DPW work full time,” Brown said.

During the public comment period, resident Bob Kadluboski asked about overtime paid to City Clerk Jim Ryan for attending council meetings and whether the position is permanent.

“And I just hope the press looks into this to see, is this position forever? Is it like the Supreme Court? It’s just not fair,” Kadluboski said.

Under the city’s Administrative Code, City Council has the authority to appoint the City Clerk and set the budget for the office, including salary and overtime compensation. In the 2021 budget the City Clerk position paid $87,145.

City Council Chairman Tony Brooks previously said a legal opinion from the City Attorney’s Office in 2003 determined the Code superseded the collective bargaining agreement that stated the mayor will authorize compensatory time for the City Clerk for attending City Council meetings.

“City Clerk is not a permanent job and we will be dealing (with it) when that issue arises,” Brooks answered Kadluboski.

The issue will arise soon.

Ryan confirmed to the Times Leader in a phone call after the meeting he is resigning from the position he’s held since 2001 and retiring in April. Ryan said it’s been in the works since late last year and early this year. “I’m way past retirement age,” Ryan said.

Council approved all the other items on the agenda.

Council supported hiring a construction manager and advertising bids for the shower and facility Personal Protective Equipment upgrade planned for the South Fire Station on High Street. The funding will come from COVID-19 related federal grants awarded to the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development.

Council also approved four ordinances with unanimous 5-0 votes on the second and final readings. Two ordinances cleared up language in the city’s pension plans that the state Auditor General’s Office pointed out in its 2018-2019 compliance audit. The other two were technology-related, giving Comcast go ahead under a franchise agreement to provide cable service to the city and establishing standards for the installation of small wireless facilities in public rights-of-way. Verizon Wireless said it plans to install antennae on utility poles for its 5G network.

The ordinances to take effect 10 days after approval.