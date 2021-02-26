🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Three children younger than 10-years-old were inside a residence when authorities discovered Fruity Pebbles bars, gummy bears and graham bars laced with cannabis earlier this week, according to court records.

A large amount of marijuana in six mason jars, five sticks of marijuana butter, a tray of marijuana brownies, marijuana oil, and fentanyl packets were found when police from Hanover Township, Nanticoke and Newport Township and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence on Robert Street on Monday.

Jamaree Henson, 38, was charged with multiple offenses when the search was executed.

A woman who resided in the residence, Abigale Marie Hall, 36, was arrested Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Henson was outside when authorities approached the home in the 100 block of Robert Street.

When Henson was informed about the search warrant, Henson said he “only smokes” and everything was in a backpack he was carrying.

When an officer removed fentanyl packets from the backpack, the complaint says, Henson accused officers of “putting that” there.

A search of the residence turned up a large amount of marijuana, marijuana oil, a cigarette pack containing fentanyl packets, a digital scale, six gummy molds, a butter mold, marijuana butter, Fruity Pebbles bars, graham bars and gummy candies shaped in bears and hearts, the complaint says.

The edible candies and bars were allegedly found inside a bottom drawer and a middle shelf of a refrigerator, accessible by three children inside the residence.

Henson was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He remained jailed Friday at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Hall was arraigned on three counts of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.