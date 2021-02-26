🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — City police Friday elevated the charges filed against Joshua Hugh Keziah, 32, following the death of another man earlier this month from an assault.

Keziah, of Berwick, was charged with an open count of criminal homicide after Frantz Orcel, 38, died from his injuries at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown.

Keziah had been jailed on aggravated assault charges since his arrest by Hazleton police and U.S. Marshals on Feb. 16.

According to police:

Police responded to an unresponsive man, identified as Orcel, in the parking lot of 1003 N. Vine St. on Feb. 13. Orcel was bleeding from his head and transported to a local hospital.

Orcel died Feb. 18 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, five days after the assault. An autopsy revealed Orcel died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office ruled Orcel’s death a homicide.

Police allege Keziah stomped on Orcel’s head multiple times leaving him unresponsive in the parking lot.

Keziah remained jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.