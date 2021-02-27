Sheriff’s office personally served notice of removal plans

A solid bipartisan majority of Luzerne County Council is in agreement that Republican county Councilman Stephen J. Urban’s appointment to a county election board chairmanship seat violates the county home rule charter, according to interviews Friday and in recent days.

The agenda for Tuesday’s special council meeting includes votes to remove Urban from the election board seat along with the two Republicans — Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould — who appointed him in a move that shocked many in county government.

As part of a due process requirement, the county sheriff’s office personally served notice of Tuesday’s removal plans to all three on Friday, the administration said. The communication from the county law office said Urban’s chairmanship violated the charter and offered all three the option to present an advance written statement or oral argument to council during the meeting on why they believe their election board seats should not be declared vacant.

Urban and Dombroski-Gebhardt also confirmed a legal advertisement has been requested to announce a special election board meeting the night before, or Monday. Urban said he wanted to reserve the slot in case the board must discuss outstanding questions about due process and legal representation, but it’s also possible the meeting may be cancelled.

Council’s Tuesday meeting, which will be held virtually starting at 5:30 p.m., includes general discussion and possible action regarding the election board in addition to the three board member vacancy declarations.

The vacancy resolutions cite four reasons for the action:

• The charter section establishing an election board specifically says no member of the board shall be or have been an elected county official at the time of appointment or for four years prior.

• Another charter section provides that no county council member shall serve as a member of any county authority, board, or commission.

• Election board and council members take an oath of office pledging to uphold the charter.

• Under the charter, county board seats can be declared vacant when a member has “knowingly or willfully violated any section of the charter.”

All 10 of Urban’s colleagues have said the home rule charter must be followed, although Councilman Walter Griffith asserted there were other past violations that did not prompt such outrage.

Council members Sheila Saidman, Robert Schnee and Tim McGinley were the latest to share their reaction Friday.

Saidman said she stepped down from the Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees before serving on council because the charter is clear she could not simultaneously hold both seats.

“I believe the action by both the board and Mr. Urban was an outrageous violation of the charter. They knew the charter language, and it’s not fuzzy language,” Saidman said, describing her reaction of anger and disbelief when she heard about the appointment.

Schnee said what happened is “100% wrong.”

“Those people involved know it was wrong. They were given advice by the office of law, and they ignored it,” Schnee said. “I’m disappointed in how they conducted themselves.”

McGinley, the council chair, said the appointment was “definitely” a charter violation and went against the charter’s intent to have a separate independent election board with no elected officials and “as little partisanship as possible.”

“At this point council is prepared on Tuesday night to correct those actions and return to the stated goals of the charter,” he said.

Contacted Friday, Dombroski-Gebhardt said she stands by her confidence Urban is permitted to serve under state law that supersedes the charter.

“I think that this is a perfect confluence of factors that allowed this,” Dombroski-Gebhardt said.

Council appoints two Republicans and two Democrats to the election board, and those four then pick a fifth board member/chair. However, Dombroski-Gebhardt and Gould were able to make the appointment with only two votes because there was a quorum of three following the recent resignations of Democratic election board member Peter Ouellette and prior chair Jeannette Tait.

Democrat Audrey Serniak, the remaining board member, vehemently objected to Urban’s appointment, saying it deviated from the board’s usual practice of publicly seeking and interviewing citizen applicants for the chairmanship seat and that the change was planned outside a public meeting without her knowledge.

On the issue of election board makeup, the state election law, or Title 25, says counties which have adopted home rule charters shall have an election board consisting of members of the county legislative body “unless the county charter or optional plan provides for the appointment of the board of elections.”

As further indication the board structure can be one or the other, the law goes on to say that “in either case,” there must be minority party representation.

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Center for Local Government Services “Home Rule in Pennsylvania” guidebook reinforces this, saying state law was amended to “provide home rule counties the choice” of designating the election board as the county legislative body or an appointed board or commission.

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo confirmed Friday this is the relevant law on whether the charter can create a non-council board.

“The make-up of the board belongs to the charter,” Crocamo said.

But Urban said Friday he has extensively researched numerous laws and is confident he is standing on firm legal ground. He said he will not resign from the election board or from county council as some have suggested.

He also argued media coverage of his appointment is sparking public conversation about the charter and election board and shedding light on the need to clarify differing opinions on the powers and duties of the election board.

“I think this is something we need to do to clear the air,” Urban said. “I want to fix what’s broken.”

Council’s code review committee has been working with the law office to painstakingly break down the specific matters that must be handled by the board. But Urban said disagreements over election authority have been festering too long.

“In some cases you have to take an action that gets a reaction to get attention to the situation,” Urban said. “Who would have thought of a scenario like this?”