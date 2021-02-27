🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arrested Thursday by township police and agents with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force on several felony drug trafficking offenses.

Jorel Peterson, 41, was arrested after he sold fentanyl to a buyer near Oxford Street, according to court records.

Peterson was a target of a drug delivery investigation as he allegedly sold fentanyl near Carey Avenue, Hanover Township, and Rutter Avenue, Kingston in late December and mid-January.

After Peterson’s arrest, he told an officer, “I (expletive) up,” and then denied he sold narcotics, court records say.

Peterson, of 512 N. Main St., was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

—Ed Lewis