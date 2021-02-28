🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count remains at 729.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,905 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,934 cases and 419 deaths; Monroe County has 9,656 cases and 266 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed there were 3,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 929,697.

The state does not issue a statewide update on Sunday — a two-day report will be released on Monday.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27:

— 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.

— 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through Feb. 27, we have administered 2,307,725 doses total through Feb. 26:

— First doses, 88 percent (1,621,102 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

— Second doses, 51 percent (686,623 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.