WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count remains at 730.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,928 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,964 cases and 419 deaths; Monroe County has 9,679 cases and 266 deaths.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.