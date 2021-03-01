🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will welcome fans back into the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on March 19 with governor’s revision on attendance at indoor events.

“We will have more information on arena and ticketing procedures later this week, and look forward to sharing this with you shortly,” the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins posted Monday on its Facebook page.

The Penguins are scheduled to skate against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with fans in attendance.

Gov. Tom Wolf Monday eased attendance restrictions and allowed for 15% of maximum occupancy for venues regardless of size. Spectators and workers must be able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement, and masks, social distancing and hand hygiene measures also must still be enforced, Wolk said in a press release.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Wolf said. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place.”

The arena can allow up to 5% of the 10,000-seat capacity, but chose not to for financial reasons, Will Beekman, general manager of the arena for the management company of ASM Global.

Previously Beekman said the 15% number made more sense.

The Penguins, the anchor tenant at the arena, have an abbreviated 32-game schedule this year. The team splits its games between the arena and on the road.