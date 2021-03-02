🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Conceding it was a painful move made doubly so amid a pandemic, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board on Monday voted 7-2 to approve layoffs that could put more than three dozen teachers out of work.

The move is designed to take advantage of high school consolidation and a district-wide grade reconfiguration set to take place this fall.

Superintendent Brian Costello stressed the move is being done with an eye on restricting class size in middle school and high school grades to no more than 22 students, and with no plans to cut programs. In fact, he insisted, with grades 9-12 moving into the new high school in Plains Township, more students will have access to classes that may have been offered in one of the old schools but not another.

Costello also said the decision on what positions are being cut was made without him knowing the names of the teacher impacted, showing how the scheduling for classes was drawn up without teacher names to determine how many will be necessary in each subject in the new school.

He also said that, following a new state law, the determination on who gets laid off was made using two years of teacher evaluations coupled with seniority. Evaluations were put into four classifications, with “proficient” at the top and “unsatisfactory” at the bottom — and those who were in the latter category were, by law, laid off first.

Even with that system, he conceded, a lot of the teachers losing their jobs were ranked “proficient.”

Board Member Therese Schiowitz called the process “nothing but fair,” noting she faced two rounds of layoffs during more than three decades in the medical profession and saying “Those furloughs were not a fair process.”

A long-time critic of the consolidation, Schiowitz reiterated her belief that it would have been cheaper to renovate the existing schools but added “We are here. It’s time to make the hard decisions” that come with the new school, and voted “regretfully yes.”

Beth Ann Harris, a former district employee, said she has “watched the last 15 years where staff has been asked to do more with less,” and argued the district has reached the point where the faculty has been stretched as much as possible. “I don’t see almost 40 educators as waste. I see them as resources that could be allocated better.”

Harris also criticized the wording of the resolution that did not give specifics on positions or people being cut. “It is our due diligence to look at departments and better know the impact,” she said. “For those reasons my vote is no today.”

Melissa Patla echoed the sentiment, saying she couldn’t vote for a resolution like this when she had no part in its drafting, especially in the middle of a pandemic that has forced teachers to recreate the way they do things. She voted no.

Even the other seven members who voted yes voiced serious concerns, most often announcing a hope that most of the teachers being laid off could be brought back in the near future due to retirements or increased state funding as proposed in Gov. Tom Wolf’s education budget. The last major layoffs occurred in 2016 and included program cuts, but some of those cuts were reversed and many of the teachers furloughed who didn’t find other jobs eventually got rehired in the district.

Several board members also pointed out that, while the move assures limited class sizes in grades six and up, it does nothing to alleviate overcrowding in lower grades. Costello said shrinking those class sizes is the next target, and that reconfigured grades to move all 6th grade students into one of two middle schools will free up space and immediately help alleviate at least some of the congestion.

The high school consolidation and grade reconfiguration were the reasons given for the furloughs.

“The aforementioned consolidations of schools makes it unnecessary to retain the full staff” of teachers and teacher aides, the resolution said. The resolution also authorizes the superintendent “to recall suspended professional employees, temporary professional employees and/or support staff.”

The resolution drew a swift response from the teacher union, with Pennsylvania State Education Association Communications Specialist Jessica Sabol emailing a statement some eight hours before the 6 p.m. start of the meeting.

“As an Association, we have been working directly with the board to offer proposals to save the district money while also maintaining programs and positions within the district. We do not believe furloughs are the answer. Cutting educational programs for our students when trying to provide stability during a worldwide pandemic will not benefit anyone. It will hurt our students,” the statement said.

At least 10 teachers also emailed personal comments that Solicitor Ray Wendolowski read before the vote. One said simply that “more educators equals more student opportunity.” Another proposed developing an early retirement incentive with union input “that will work” in getting the district to its cost savings goals. A third predicted that even if programs aren’t cut, teacher and student morale will suffer.

Costello stressed this is “phase IV” of a plan approved in 2016 to steer the district away from looming bankruptcy and make it solvent. He noted the plan has succeeded in building a $6 million fund balance when calculations had projected an $8 million deficit, and that the consolidation and reconfiguration mean all students will attend either a K-5 school, one of two 6-8 middle schools or the new high school where all students get the same opportunities. Before the plan, grade configurations varied in schools, and high school offerings were not uniform among the three buildings.

The board also voted to acquire two buildings and some land at a cost not to exceed $195,000 for a state-mandated addition of a new turning lane along an off ramp from the North Cross Valley Expressway onto River Street. The ramp will allow those turning right to get onto Maffett street to do so using a yield sign rather than waiting for a green light. Maffett leads to the main entrance of the new high school.