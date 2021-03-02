🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arraigned on charges he fled the scene after crashing into two vehicles injuring a then 76-year-old woman on the North Cross Valley Expressway nearly two years ago.

State police at Wyoming allege Andrew James Wilshusen, 26, formerly of George Avenue, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse when he crashed near the Rutter Avenue overpass on March 2, 2019.

Wilshusen was traveling north in the right lane when he changed lanes to pass a Chevrolet Traverse he side-swiped with the passenger side of the Mitsubishi, according to court records.

Wilshusen returned to the right lane and rear ended a Toyota Camry, which struck a concrete barrier, court records say.

State police said the then 76-year-old woman driving the Toyota was transported to an area hospital.

After rear-ending the Toyota, Wilshusen’s vehicle spun and struck a concrete barrier, court records say.

Wilshusen abandoned the Mitsubishi while it was idling and jumped over a fence, state police allege.

State police said they found a medical discharge paper inside the Mitsubishi with Wilshusen’s name.

The Mitsubishi was opened by a woman who claimed she gave Wilshusen a ride to her place of employment at Teasers Exotic Dance Club in Wilkes-Barre Township. She told state police, according to court records, she did not give permission for Wilshusen to drive her vehicle.

State police said the Mitsubishi had bald tires and no insurance.

After Wilshusen fled the crash, he allegedly entered a gasoline service station at Wells Street and Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort.

Wilshusen was charged with accidents involving death or injury, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, driving with a suspended license and eight traffic and vehicle violations. Wilshusen was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Dixon in Hazle Township who jailed him at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility deeming him a flight risk.