🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police said they charged John W. Gittens, 62, with exposing himself to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter in a parking lot on Hanover Street.

The mother told police she was walking with her daughter to her vehicle in a food market’s parking lot when she observed a man sitting in another vehicle exposing himself on Feb. 27.

She claimed the man pointed to his genitals and told them to be quiet, police reported.

Police said the mother obtained the license plate of the man’s vehicle, which was used to identify Gittens.

Gittens was arraigned Sunday by District Judge James M. Dixon on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

— Ed Lewis