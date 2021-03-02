🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick has decided to reschedule its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner due to the ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday March 13, 2020, at Genetti’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The event has been rescheduled for Thursday Sept. 16, 2021. Anyone who purchased a ticket for the 2020 event can still use that ticket for the dinner in September.

“The decision to reschedule this annual event was made because of the continued COVID-19 pandemic,: said Michael Ward, Chairman of the 75th Annual Dinner. “After consulting with the staff at Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre, Man of the Year Jim Thomas, and with keynote speaker, (former Philadelphia Eagles placekicker) David Akers, we believe September is a realistic time-frame to once again gather and celebrate Irish culture and heritage halfway to St. Patrick’s day.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced earlier this year that the city’s St. Patrick’s Parade has been moved to Sept. 19.