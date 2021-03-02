🔊 Listen to this

RICE TWP. — A mother and her boyfriend arrested last month on allegations they neglected her 6-year-old son who was severely underweight were arraigned Tuesday on charges they endangered their other children by living in a house filled with debris and dog feces.

Luzerne County detectives discovered the residence of Natalie M. Shaffer, 26, and Zachary Michael Vincent, 30, on Pine View Estates to be unsanitary and unsafe for human habitation when they were arrested Feb. 4.

Four children were residing with Shaffer and Vincent at the residence, owned by Vincent’s grandfather, according to court records.

Shaffer and Vincent were arrested by detectives alleging they withheld food from her 6-year-old boy from January 2016 to January 2020 when the boy was placed in foster care, court records say.

Shaffer allegedly complained about her son saying she was, “Sick of taking care of this (expletive) kid,” and missed nearly 100 medical appointments.

Detectives say the boy weighed only 20 pounds when he showed up for school at Greater Nanticoke Area on Jan. 3, 2020, when authorities were notified about the boy’s condition, court records say.

When Shaffer and Vincent were arrested, detectives discovered four children, ages 8, 7, 5 and 3, residing in the residence filled with broken or dismantled furniture, debris blocking doors, dog feces and cigarette ashes covering the bathroom floor, according to court records.

The living room contained a mattress where it appeared Shaffer, Vincent and the four children slept.

Exposed wires were observed near a thermostat, and the kitchen “possessed overall filth like conditions” as furniture, tools, garbage and food littered the counters, sink and floor, court records say.

The 7-year-old was wearing a heavy urine soiled diaper when detectives arrested the couple.

Vincent’s grandfather allegedly told detectives the residence was not in disarray when he moved out in December 2020 to allow Shaffer and Vincent to reside in the home when their children were returned to their custody in early January.

Court records say Shaffer and Vincent are the natural parents of the 5-year-old and 3-year-old, and Shaffer is the biological mother of the older children.

Detectives charged Shaffer and Vincent with four counts each of endangering the welfare of children due to alleged conditions of the residence. They were arraigned in Central Court by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston.

Shaffer and Vincent were charged last month with two counts each of aggravated assault and a single count of reckless endangerment. Shaffer was further charged with a child endangerment offense.

Shaffer and Vincent remained jailed at the county correctional facility.