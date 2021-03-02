🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE – Geisinger Tuesday issued an alert to patients of recent reports of scammers posing as COVID-19 vaccine schedulers attempting to steal personal data.

In a press release, Geisinger said the suspected fraudulent activity involves automated calls and/or text messages or live callers reaching out to Geisinger patients under the pretense of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine. The scammers ask patients for their name, date of birth and Social Security number in order to schedule a vaccine appointment, Geisinger said.

Geisinger said it will never ask patients or community members for their Social Security number. Anyone receiving such a call should be aware it is a scam and either hang up or do not respond.

Information about this scam and steps to take to protect personal information is available at geisinger.org/security. The web page provides information about the latest security alerts from Geisinger. It includes additional information about phone spoofing scams, ways to help protect yourself against becoming a scam victim and how to contact Geisinger if you have an information security concern related to Geisinger.

Geisinger reminds patients and community members they should never give out personal information, such as your Social Security number or medical record number, over the telephone. Also do not rely on caller ID to be accurate. If you receive a call that is unexpected, suspicious or about which you have any doubts, you should hang up and call Geisinger directly at 800-275-6401 or check your myGeisinger account for messages.