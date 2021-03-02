🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Warrior Run arrested by city police on allegations he threatened another man at a South Main Street business threatened to harm a district judge during a court proceeding Tuesday.

Roberto C. Herrera, 32, of Hanover Street, appeared for a preliminary arraignment and threatened to blow the head off District Judge Rick Cronauer during the proceeding, according to court records.

Herrera was before Cronauer to be arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, harassment, institutional vandalism and two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from his arrest outside Spots B Gone in South Main Plaza just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the laundromat for a disturbance and observed Herrera “performing flying kicks” in an attempt to smash a glass door, court records say.

A knife was found in Herrera’s pants pocket and a baseball bat was located near the laundromat, police said.

Police in court records say Herrera used the baseball bat in an attempt to smash windows at the laundromat after he was locked outside.

Before Herrera was locked outside, he was inside the business wanting to fight another man he threatened with a knife in a restroom, court records say.

Police allege Herrera yelled racial slurs at the other man when he was arrested.

When Herrera was placed in a prisoner transport vehicle, police said he spat on the floor of the van and threatened bodily and sexual harm to an officer’s family member, court records say.

Police allege Herrera urinated on the floor of a holding cell inside police headquarters.

Cronauer jailed Herrera at the county correctional facility without bail due to the verbal threat.

In an unrelated case, Herrera was released after posting $10,000 bail Jan. 23 stemming from an arrest by Hanover Township police on drunken driving and assault charges following a crash on Dundee Road Jan. 18.

In that case, Herrera crashed a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that flipped onto its side, and kicked an officer in the legs, court records say.

When Herrera was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, he allegedly made lewd comments to nurses and a small amount of marijuana was found concealed in his underwear.

Township police charged Herrera with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three traffic citations.