NEWPORT TWP. — With family members and a bouquet of 105 roses at her side, Helen Wilkes braved the chilly temperatures Tuesday to wave to a passing parade of emergency vehicles and well-wishers, all there to celebrate her 105th birthday.

Wilkes sat bundled up on her front porch at 61 Robert St. in Newport Township and she waved at each vehicle that passed at 1 p.m., with many of the passengers wishing her the happiest of birthdays.

“I feel great,” Wilkes said. “It’s a wonderful world when you see all of this for my birthday.”

Wilkes, who has two sons, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, was not bothered by the cold and she managed to smile the entire time the drive-by parade lasted.

The group that gathered on her front lawn sang “Happy Birthday” to Wilkes, who patiently answered questions from the media and posed for pictures taken by just about everybody in attendance.

Asked what her secret to longevity is, Wilkes just answered. “No secrets,” as she admitted she misses going to the casino since the pandemic arrived.

Her favorite food?

“Really, I like just about everything,” she said. “Lately though, I really enjoy barbecue ribs.”

She likes ribs so much, she asked for and received a plate of them for her birthday.

Wilkes grew up in Nanticoke and graduated from Nanticoke High School. She would then go to work at the Duplan Silk Mill, walking to work and back home every day.

Just five years ago, when Wilkes celebrated her 100th birthday, the choir from her church St. Faustina Parish in Nanticoke sang Happy Birthday. Wilkes helped make pierogi for the church where she also sang in the choir.

Asked what she had planned to celebrate her milestone birthday, Wilkes sighed and said, “I think this has been enough of a celebration.”

Several fire trucks, emergency vehicles and other cars, trucks and SUVs flashed their lights and sounded horns and sirens to let Wilkes know how much they cared about her.

“Thank you all for being here,” Wilkes said.