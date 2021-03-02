🔊 Listen to this

With many public commenters in support, 10 Luzerne County Council members voted Tuesday to remove council colleague Stephen J. Urban and two citizens from their county Election Board seats.

The strong bipartisan council majority took a stand because the county home rule charter states no election board member shall be or have been an elected county official at the time of appointment or for four years prior.

The following council members voted to vacate the election board seats held by Urban, Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould: Chris Perry, LeeAnn McDermott, Harry Haas, Matthew Vough, Linda McClosky Houck, Kendra Radle, Robert Schnee, Sheila Saidman, Walter Griffith and Tim McGinley.

Urban abstained from the vote on his own removal, saying it dealt with him. Urban voted no on vacating the other two seats.

Numerous county residents submitted written public comments on the matter during the virtual session or in writing, including:

• Rebecca Elfman, of Kingston, said it is a “bipartisanly recognized fact” that Urban’s appointment to the election board violates the home rule charter.

“Don’t waste public money paying for both sides of a court case that, if justice is done, will only postpone his removal and that of the two other election board members who decided they were above the charter and appointed him anyway,” Elfman wrote. “Just vacate their seats. Home rule isn’t a petty technicality to enforce. It’s vital to curtail corruption.”

• Karen Attanasio, of Jackson Township, said she is “in total support” of vacating the three seats.

“If the Luzerne County Council proposes to be the ‘Voice of Luzerne County,’ let’s start with basic morals and the following of charter rules. All three have violated the charter, and action must be taken,” Attanasio wrote.

• Anne Aston, Kingston Township, said this: “I believe the two members who voted to elect a new chairman who is not eligible for the office should be taken off the board. Such a power grab should not be sanctioned.”

• Denise Williams, also of Kingston Township, said she is “gravely concerned about the ‘hijacking’ of our county Board of Elections by ‘rogue players.”

”I have questions about how this ‘played out.’ It appears that it was pre-planned. Who was involved with the pre-planning? And, pre-planning would be a violation of the ‘Sunshine Law,’ no?”

• Rosalie Berezich, Trucksville, told council not to allow anyone to ignore the charter rules.

“Mr. Urban and those who voted on his appointment should be removed. This partisan attempt to control the Board of Elections is unacceptable,” Berezich wrote.

• Butler Township resident Elaine Maddon Curry, a prior county councilwoman, said she strongly supports vacating the three seats and pointed the charter was “designed specifically to prevent the kind of blatant conflict of interest that we witnessed when Dombroski-Gebhardt and Gould appointed Stephen J. Urban as Chair of the Election Board while he still served as a member of county council.”

She also called for Urban to resign from his council seat.

“I cannot recall any other time that a member of the Luzerne County Council has so publicly violated their oath of office as Mr. Urban has with this openly brazen act. As long as our local public officials continue to act in bad faith, Luzerne County will be unable to reverse its reputation of being a hotbed of corruption,” she said.

• Hilary Palencar, of Larksville, said Tuesday’s special council meeting should “deal with all fresh allegations or evidence of council members engaged in any activity — especially remunerated activity — in violation of either or both the County Charter or of Pennsylvania Code.”