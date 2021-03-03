🔊 Listen to this

As Phase 1A of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination plan rolls on, a number of providers in Luzerne County and the surrounding areas are offering vaccine appointments to eligible citizens.

The following list comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Health website map of COVID-19 vaccine providers, as well as the Department of Health’s own list of providers that have received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine within the last week. Some of the listed locations may be experiencing shortages of vaccine supply.

Providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A are:

• Albert’s Pharmacy, 201 S. Main St., Suite 2, Pittston. 570-299-5150.

• Berwick Hospital Center, 701 E. 16th St., Berwick. 570-759-5000.

• Cook’s Pharmacy of Kingston, 777 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. 570-288-3633.

• Dr. Elizabeth A. Gernhardt Family Practice, 1732 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. 570-331-9134.

• Freeland Health Center, 404 Ridge St., Freeland. 570-704-4232.

• Geisinger Wyoming Valley, 1000 East Mountain Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre. 570-808-7300.

• Geisinger Health Systems Community Medical Center, 1800 Mulberry St., Scranton. 570-703-8000.

• Guthrie Clinic — Tunkhannock, 512 Towne Plaza (Suite 124), Tunkhannock. 570-836-4924.

• Harrold’s Pharmacy, 250 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre. 570-822-5794.

• Hazle Drugs, 1 E. Broad St., Hazleton. 570-454-2476.

• Hazleton Urgent Care, 101 S. Church St., Hazleton. 570-501-1017.

• John Heinz Institute for Rehab Medicine, 150 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre Township. 570-348-1411.

• Lackawanna County State Health Center, 100 Lackawanna Ave. (Room 110), Scranton. 570-963-4567.

• Lehigh Valley Health Network Pediatrics — Hazleton Shopping Center, 564 West Broad St., Hazleton. 570-501-6400.

• LVPG Family Medicine, 237 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top. 570-261-5000.

• Old Forge Pharmacy, 821 South Main St. (Suite 1), Old Forge. 570-374-0891 for new patients, 570-457-3200 for current patients.

• Pediatric Associates of Kingston, 451 3rd Ave., Kingston. 570-288-6543.

• Price Chopper (Wyoming), 1026 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. 570-693-3997.

• Primecare Pharmacy Services, 310 Adams Ave., Scranton. 570-207-6860.

• Rite-Aid (Berwick), 400 W. 2nd St., Berwick. 570-752-5200.

• Rite-Aid (Edwardsville), 39 West Side Mall, Edwardsville. 570-287-7350.

• Rite-Aid (Hazleton), 1000 N. Church Street, Hazleton. 570-450-7272.

• Rite-Aid (Nanticoke), 5 E. Main St., Nanticoke. 570-735-4324.

• Rite-Aid (Shavertown), 2810 Memorial Highway, Shavertown. 570-675-2383.

• Rite-Aid (White Haven), 501 Main St., White Haven. 570-443-9519.

• Rite-Aid (Wilkes-Barre), 33 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 570-829-3568.

• Scranton Primary Health Care Center, 959 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. 570-344-9684 or 570-969-9662.

• Shickshinny Health Center, 26 North Main St., Shickshinny. 570-704-4230.

• The Medicine Shoppe, 26 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas. 570-674-5577.

• The Wright Center (Clarks Summit), 1145 Northern Boulevard, Clarks Summit.

• The Wright Center (Kingston), 2 Sharpe St., Kingston.

• The Wright Center Child Services Center, 335 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

• The Wright Center (Scranton), 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton.

• The Wright Center Student Health Services, 1401 Fellows St., Scranton.

• Valley Pediatrics, 75 S. Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville. 570-704-4233.

• VDI DePietro’s Pharmacy, 617 3rd St. Dunmore. 570-209-7440.

• VDI Crestwood Pharmacy, 10 South Mountain Boulevard. 570-474-5859.

• Weis Pharmacy (Berwick), 1205 Chestnut St., Berwick. 570-759-0896.

• Weis Pharmacy (Dallas), 2525 Memorial Highway, Dallas. 570-674-1120.

• Weis Pharmacy (Hazleton), 100 Weis Lane, Hazleton. 570-455-6670.

• Weis Pharmacy (Nanticoke), 1 Weis Plaza, Nanticoke. 570-735-3979.

• Wegmans, 220 Highland Park Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre Township. 570-825-7890.

• Wilkes-Barre Municipal Health Department, 71 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 570-822-3169.

• Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, 575 North River St., Wilkes-Barre. 570-829-8111.

• Zero Pediatrics, 1000 Meade St., Dunmore. 570-871-4445.