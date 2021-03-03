🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Superintendent Nathan Barrett told the School Board Tuesday that recent Internet interruptions families may have encountered while connecting to the district were the result of a cyber attack that hit other districts as well. He added that Board President John Mahle had arranged for a member of the Army National Guard familiar with cyber security to help correct any problems.

Barrett also announced a new initiative during the seven weeks of the Christian Lenten season that will help both local businesses and Advanced Placement students. Patronizing participating business, listed on the district website, means the business will give part of the proceeds to the district to offset the cost of AP exams.

“Pizza Bella in Ashley is our featured business tonight,” he said. “We are trying to help them out as well as help our students.”

Students started returning to the classrooms Monday, Barrett said, beginning with special needs students. The district has posted the multi-phase plan to bring more students back, in hybrid mode, through March and into April.

During the brief voting session, the board hired David Bulzoni as the district’s new business manager at a starting annual salary of $85,000, with this year’s salary pro-rated from March 10.