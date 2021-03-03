🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Shavertown man who admitted he raped two sisters over the course of several years was sentenced on Tuesday to spend at least a decade behind bars.

Matthew George Mantik, 29, appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday after he entered guilty pleas on two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count each of corruption of minors and indecent assault of an unconscious person.

Mantik entered the guilty pleas in January 2020, but his sentencing date was pushed off repeatedly due court closures during the pandemic.

The investigation into Mantik began in early 2019, when Kingston detectives interviewed a then-14-year-old, who said she had been raped by Mantik in February 2018.

According to her, she was raped by Mantik while she was listening to music, when he suddenly came into her room and then forced himself on her. She told authorities that Mantik threatened to kill her if she told anyone, and also would occasionally try to do it again.

She said Mantik even went as far as to offer her money to let him do it again.

Additionally, the girl’s older sister says Mantik raped her as well in 2017, when she was between 16 and 17.

While being questioned by police, Mantik admitted to the assaults, but told police that some (but not all) of the assaults were actually consensual.

Before Mantik was sentenced on Tuesday, his defense attorney, public defender Girard Mantik, did not contest prosecutor Shana Messinger’s assertion that he is a sexually violent predator, meaning that he was officially designated as such during sentencing.

Calling Mantik’s behavior “deplorable,” Vough sentenced the defendant to spend at least 10 years in prison and up to 20 years, but did grant him 423 days credit for time already served.

Mantik was remanded to the county prison to await transfer to a state prison.