NANTICOKE — Luzerne County detectives charged an Edwardsville man for the third time on child sex offenses since late January with the latest criminal filing alleging he rubbed the buttocks of a girl.

Joseph William Ratowski, 47, of Tobin Lane, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors.

Detectives filed the charges against Ratowski after a girl, 16, was questioned Tuesday by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl claimed she often visited her family’s restaurant on West Ridge Street, Nanticoke, where Ratowski was employed. She described Ratowski as a friend to her family.

According to the latest criminal complaint, she observed Ratowski giving her female cousin a back massage while in the restaurant. As she was laying in a booth, Ratowski rubbed her back and massaged her buttocks, the complaint says.

Detectives in the complaint reported the girl said there were times when others were around but not paying attention or other times he would massage her buttocks in other areas of the restaurant.

Detectives allege the inappropriate massages occurred from June 2016 to June 2018.

Ratowski was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court. Halesey set Raowski’s bail at $250,000 on the latest charges.

The Luzerne County district attorney’s office believe there may be more victims, who are asked to call Det. Charles Balogh at 570-825-1674 or 570-706-8431.

Ratowski was initially arrested Jan. 25 and charged with seven child sex offenses alleging he sexually assaulted two girls at locations in Edwardsville and Ashley from January 1995 to January 2005. Ratowski was associated with the girls through their brother, who he coached in youth football and baseball in Edwardsville, court records say.

Ratowski was released on $75,000 unsecured bail following his first arrest.

Detectives on Feb. 22 arrested Ratowski after a girl came forward claiming he sexually assaulted her inside her Hanover Township home and while her family went camping in Wapwallopen from 1999 to 2001.

Following Ratowski’s second arrest, he was jailed for lack of $250,000 bail.