🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police said they are searching for Mark Mitchell-Switzer, 30, following an investigation into child abuse allegations.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Mitchell-Switzer charging him with four felony counts of indecent assault and a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

Police believe Mitchell-Switzer left the area and may be in the Philadelphia region.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell-Switzer is asked to call Hanover Township police detectives at 570-825-1250.