HANOVER TWP. — A man was arraigned Wednesday on charges stemming from a February incident in which a police officer was stabbed.

Paul L. Weisgerber, 27, of Hanover Township appeared in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Halesey on Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to a release issued by the Hanover Township Facebook page, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 18 in Hanover Township, in which an officer sustained a knife wound.

Weisgerber was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $100,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.