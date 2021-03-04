🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen earlier this year and arrested a man they say was the driver.

Bryan Robert Smith, 52, address listed as homeless, was stopped when an officer checked the license plate of a Honda Accord while traveling on Wyoming Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to court records.

The license plate check returned an advisory that an arrest warrant was issued for the vehicle’s owner.

Police in court records say Smith was driving the Honda but was not the owner.

An investigation revealed the Honda was reported stolen from a residence on Second Street, Plains Township, on Jan. 5, court records say.

Smith allegedly told police someone he knows only as “J.T.” gave him the vehicle, which he had been driving for several weeks. He also claimed, court records say, he borrowed the vehicle. Police said several pictures of the Honda were found on Smith’s cell phone.

A search of the vehicle resulted in discovery of seven syringes in a fanny pack.

Smith claimed he uses the syringes to inject heroin and methamphetamine, court records say.

Smith was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $30,000 bail.