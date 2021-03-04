🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Luzerne County has announced auditions for this year’s NEPA Sings event are now open.

NEPA Sings is presented for the fourth year by Geisinger and PNC Bank.

This year’s show will be broadcast on the big screen at The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek on Thursday, June 24.

Those wishing to audition for a spot in the finals are encouraged to visit — luzernecasa.org/nepasingsauditions — and register for a virtual audition which will be held via ZOOM on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ten finalists will be selected to compete in the final virtual show, which will be produced for the second year by Coal Creative.

In addition to being named winner of NEPA Sings 2021, finalists are competing for a cache of amazing prizes which will be announced in the coming weeks.

To stay up to date on all things NEPA Sings, follow CASA of Luzerne County on Facebook.

Additionally, those wishing to become a NEPA Sings sponsor, or advertise during the event should visit — luzernecasa.org/nepasingssponsor — or contact Sarah Mule’ at [email protected]

All proceeds from NEPA Sings will benefit CASA of Luzerne County, a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure that child’s right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met.